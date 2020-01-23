YSRCP leaders stage protest against Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): YSRCP party leaders and supporters in Visakhapatnam took to the road and protested against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council decided that two bills relating to the decentralisation of the state's capital and repealing of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), should be sent to a select committee.

The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman to send the bills to the select committee.YSRCP party leaders and supporters of Visakhapatnam came on the roads and protested on highway number 16 and raised slogans against Naidu and burnt his effigy. The protestors staged the protested at Gurudwara, Urvasi junction and Gajuwak junction in Visakhapatnam.YSRCP leader Koyya Prasad Reddy alleged Chandrababu Naidu of thwarting development in North Andhra by opposing the decision of the State government to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.In a major setback to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Wednesday decided, on his own discretion, that two bills relating to the decentralization of the state's capital (between Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool), and repealing of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), should be sent to a select committee. (ANI)