YSRCP leaders threatened public to get votes, alleges TDP chief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have threatened the public to garner votes.



This statement by Naidu comes just a day after the third phase of the gram panchayat elections in the state had concluded.

"YSRCP leaders have threatened all public to get their votes. They spent Rs 10,000-20,000 for every vote. Thus a huge amount of money is given to the voters," Naidu alleged.

"YSRCP government is violating all acts and constitution. TDP is fighting against all such violations. This state government tried to impose forcible unanimous elections. But TDP fought against such unanimous elections. In these three phases of gram panchayat elections, more than 80 per cent of polling is recorded. That is a democracy," the TDP chief claimed.

"I believe our TDP candidates have won in the first phase, second phase and third phase. But police and officials are threatening candidates who support us. They are openly vouching for candidates supported by YSRCP," slammed N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu further stated that in many areas where TDP has won; recounting was held and TDP supported candidates were then defeated.

"In Kuppam, the results were not genuine. YSRCP has cheated the public and won in so many panchayats. It is like democracy was being murdered at midnight. The counting at late hours is being tampered with. YSRCP leaders are surely manipulating the results," Naidu said.

"We appeal to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to hold counting on the next day of elections. The High Court has clearly told that the SEC is the final authority. SEC should exercise its powers to the full extent. YSRCP ministers and MLAs are openly violating all rules, threatening and luring the public," Naidu said.

Later, Naidu also appealed to the public to come forward in large numbers in the fourth phase of gram panchayat elections.

The third phase of gram panchayat elections had begun in Andhra Pradesh on February 17 morning at 6.30 am in 12 mandals of Machilipatnam revenue division in the district for 196 Sarpanch posts and 1,440 ward members in Machilipatnam division, 29 Sarpanch posts, and 752 ward member positions became unanimous.

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. YSRCP and TDP are the two main parties among others contesting this election. (ANI)

