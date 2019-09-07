YSRCP MLA lists govt's achievements in 100 days, attacks TDP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A day before Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy's government completes 100 days in office, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu launched a scathing attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday even as he listed his government's achievements.

Rambabu said Chief Minister Jagan took several decisions in his 100-day rule to ensure delivery of corruption-free governance."He is committed to ending political corruption in the system. Jagan started implementing the assurances given in our party election manifesto in his first 100 days itself," he said.The MLA alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was unable to accept the "pro-public rule" and was indulging in mudslinging the government.He said: "Naidu had told that he would not criticise the government for six months but could not wait for even three months. Chandrababu did not learn lessons even after the public rejected his son Nara Lokesh."Calling the TDP a sinking ship, he further said: "Most of the TDP leaders are skipping the meetings of Chandrababu Naidu. Today, he is speaking of factional violence, but he conveniently forgot that seven murders had taken place on a single day during his rule."Rambabu also accused the TDP of not doing enough to generate employment and claimed that the Jagan government had provided more than 4 lakh jobs in the first 100 days of rule. (ANI)