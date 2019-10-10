YSRCP MLA Rambabu slams Chandrababu for his remarks on Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, for his remarks on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his government stating that people have sidelined the TDP due to its "undemocratic attitude".

"People have pushed TDP into a corner due to its undemocratic attitude, but Chandrababu is unable to accept that fact and it has become a habit for him to abuse Reddy's government," Rambabu told media persons here."He is talking without any knowledge and spreading lies that YSRCP is indulging in settlements but in reality, it is Chandrababu who had made settlements for 5 years."Further accusing Naidu, the YSRCP leader questioned: "Who made these settlements between MRO Vanajakshi and then MLA Ch Prabhakar, IPS officer Balasubrahmanyam and MP Kesineni Srinivas?"During the previous TDP regime, these two disputes between officers and politicians had become a sensation in Andhra Pradesh politics.He said that the public will teach Naidu a lesson Naidu if he keeps on spreading untruths. "In fact, he is conducting these settlements himself and by sitting inside an illegal construction," he said.The YSRCP leader also alleged that Naidu was spreading lies about the government scheme 'Kanti Velugu' and wanted to claim credit for the schemes introduced by YSRCP government."Whenever the YSRCP government introduces any new scheme, he tries to claim that it was introduced by him in past. He is spreading lies, but Reddy won't be disturbed by such lies. Chandrababu is frustrated and trying to instigate Chief Minister. Why should he respond to every petty allegation which is a lie," he added. (ANI)