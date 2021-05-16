YSRCP MP alleges he was beaten in CID custody, approaches HC

The CID on Saturday produced Raju before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate after the high court struck down his bail petition earlier in the day.

Guntur, May 16 (IANS) YSRCP MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was sent to 14-day remand till May 28 by a CID court here, has alleged that he was beaten by the CID police while in custody. His lawyers have approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court with a habeas corpus petition.

The high court has also constituted a special division bench to look into the beatings that Raju was allegedly subjected to in CID custody.

Taking note of the injuries on his feet, the court ordered a medical examination at two hospitals – a government hospital and thereafter at a private hospital.

The high court has asked for a report on the injury marks visible on Raju's body. The matter is listed for hearing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Raju was misleading the court by making false claims of injuries after the high court turned down his bail petition earlier in the day.

Raju, who represents the YSRCP in the Lok Sabha, was arrested from his home in Hyderabad by the Andhra Pradesh CID on Friday.

Raju, who was slapped with sedition charges, has been in the news for his tirades against YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

--IANS

pvn/arm