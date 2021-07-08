YSRCP MPs meet LS Speaker, seek disqualification of rebel MP

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A delegation of YSRCP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and resubmitted a petition seeking disqualification of rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.



The delegation comprising of YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and Margani Bharat met the Lok Sabha Speaker this noon.

They said that Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has been indulging in anti-party activities and acting in a manner detrimental to the interests of the party.

The MPs reminded the Lok Sabha Speaker that they have been requesting disqualification of Raju for more than a year and now they are submitting some more evidence in support of their argument.

They requested the Speaker to respond and disqualify Raghu Ramakrishna Raju as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, YSRC parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy had written to Birla on June 23, about the petition moved earlier by the party seeking Raju's disqualification and said there was "inaction" from the office of the Speaker.

Raju had also complained to the central government of irregularities by the State government regarding the R&R package for the Polavaram project.

He had also written to party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy to either include his name on the party website or to officially announce his expulsion from the party.

Rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju had on June 29 alleged that YSRCP was fueling discontent against him by collecting identity cards of voters in his constituency Narasapuram to write letters to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking his disqualification as he was not willing to resign.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Raju, known to be vocal against the ruling party, had said that the YSRCP had collected one lakh ID cards and asserted that he had 'never infringed any of the provisions as prescribed under the law'.

He had also alleged that letters for his resignation were being printed in a newspaper that is a 'mouthpiece' of the YSRCP and the government is instigating people by 'luring them with incentives' to orchestrate staged protests and relay hunger strikes.

He said, "The Government of Andhra Pradesh is indulging in gathering Identity cards of voters of my constituency 1,00,000 (one lakh) in number, to write letters to your good self seeking my disqualification as I am not voluntarily resigning."

"The same has come to my notice upon information received by me from credible sources that such letters are being printed from Sakshi News Paper office, a mouthpiece of the present dispensation in the State of Andhra Pradesh," the YSRCP rebel MP had said. (ANI)

