YSRCP passing off repackaged Central projects as its own: Kishan Reddy

Speaking to the media here, Reddy said that except for Central government programmes, there has been no development in the YSRCP-ruled state.

Tirupati, Aug 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of repackaging Central government projects and claiming credit for them.

Stating that the Central government has been sanctioning funds and schemes rationally, the Union minister said that the state government's failure to contribute its share of funding has resulted in the delay of many Central schemes that were cleared long back.

Reddy also recounted the support extended by the Central government to the state in facing the Covid pandemic.

"In addition to vaccine doses required by the state, the Centre also provided 4,500 ventilators to Andhra Pradesh during the peak of Covid-19," he said.

Speaking of his ministry's plans, Reddy said that 'Dekho Apna Desh', a scheme aimed at encouraging locals to visit domestic tourism sites, would be launched shortly.

Apart from this, the government is also planning a tourism development roadmap for the next calendar year.

--IANS

pvn/arm