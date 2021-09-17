YSRCP protest at Chandrababu Naidu's house leads to tension, clash

The area around Naidu's house turned into a battle zone as the workers of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) attacked each other while police had tough time in dispersing the clashing groups.

Amaravati, Sep 17 (IANS) High tension prevailed at TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's house at Undavalli here on Friday as a protest by a group of YSRCP workers led to a clash between cadres of ruling and opposition parties.

It all started when YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh, along with his supporters, tried to lay siege to Naidu's house to condemn certain remarks made by TDP leader and former minister Ayanna Patrudu against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues.

The protest by ruling party leader and workers led to tension as TDP leader Buddha Venkanna and others took strong objection. There was slogan-shouting and heated argument between the two sides and soon the two sides started pushing each other.

TDP leaders alleged that the YSRCP workers attacked them with sticks. Buddha Venkanna fell down in the melee and fell unconscious.

Police, which had initially erected barricades to prevent the clash, carried out a baton charge to control the situation. Both the sides also pelted stones on each other. Jogi Ramesh's car was also damaged in the clash.

After the incident, both the sides blamed each other. TDP leaders alleged that Jogi Ramesh and his supporters attacked Naidu's house and demanded the police to book a case of attempt to murder and open a rowdy sheet against him.

On the other hand, YSRCP leaders alleged that Naidu was encouraging his party leaders to use abusive language against the Chief Minister and ministers. They warned that if the Leader of Opposition failed to check them, they will not allow him to go around in the state.

Venkanna said the attack on Naidu's house is a proof of rowdyism of the ruling party.

"When the house of a leader who enjoys Z category security can be attacked, what is the security of a common man in this state," he asked. He said Jagan government will pay a price for this.

Later, there was mild tension at the DGP office when TDP leaders reached there to meet DGP Gautam Sawang to submit a representation. They were stopped by police officials and this led to an argument.

Later, four leaders of the main opposition party were allowed to meet the DGP, and urged him to take strong and immediate action against those involved in attack on Naidu's house.

They alleged that YSRCP goondas came armed with weapons and a premeditated plan to attack the former Chief Minister's house, and several TDP activists and leaders were injured in the attack, and wanted to know why police did not take preventive measures.

Meanwhile, TDP General Secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh said the attack exposed how Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was stooping to new lows out of fear and frustration over the rising unpopularity of his rule.

Termed the attack a "cowardly act", Lokesh alleged Jagan Reddy sent his party's "blue goondas" led by a sitting MLA to carry out the attack on the TDP leaders. He said the Chief Minister was feeling so insecure that he was not able to take even the slightest criticism.

In another development, some YSRCP leaders called on the DGP and demanded action against those who attacked Jogi Ramesh and against Ayyanna Patrudu for using foul language against the Chief Minister.

--IANS

ms/vd