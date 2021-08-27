YSRCP, TDP competing to bring debts to Andhra Pradesh: BJP

Amaravati, Aug 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary, Y. Satya Kumar on Friday alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are competing with each other to bring debts to the state rather than development. It called it the misfortune of the people.

Kumar, who is also the BJP's in-charge for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and co-incharge for Uttar Pradesh, called the two regional parties 'dynastic, corrupt and casteist'.

He questioned the ruling YSRCP for taking the southern state in the wrong direction.

According to the BJP leader, Andhra Pradesh is stuck in an abyss of debts due to the alleged financial mismanagement by the state government.

