YSRCP victimising opposition, not governing state: TDP chief Naidu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government of victimising the opposition leaders instead of ruling the state.

"Andhra Pradesh is in a very bad state right now. I have never seen this type of government in any state. They are not governing but instead are victimising the opposition. They should rule the state and not create law and order situation," Naidu told ANI.He also blamed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for the suicide of former Speaker Kodela Shiva Prasad Rao."The way they (YSRCP) humiliated and harassed Rao in the last two months that forced him to take his own life. They filed 18 petty cases against him. They even registered a case for the furniture allotted to him, which is a normal thing," said Naidu.Demanding a CBI probe into his suicide, Naidu said that Chief Minister Reddy was behind the 'harassment' of Rao because the "police would not do this" on their own.Rao allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, which has led to a political slugfest in the state with the TDP and the YSRCP hurling accusations at each other. (ANI)