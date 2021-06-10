'YSRCP wrongly publicising firms attracted during TDP's rule'

"Industry from N. Chandrababu Naidu but publicity by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRCP is flaunting industries brought during the TDP's rule, as they have brought them now," Lokesh said on Wednesday.

Hyderabad/Amaravati, June 10 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader Nara Lokesh has alleged that the YSRCP government is appropriating and wrongly publicising the industries attracted during the TDP's regime, as their own.

The TDP General Secretary further said that the current government is resorting to appropriating the industries brought by the TDP government by touring the whole world and went on to term Reddy as a 'fake Chief Minister' for allegedly doing this.

Lokesh made this remark after Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy showcased data of various firms which was set up in Andhra Pradesh after the YSRCP stormed into power in 2019.

Reddy had shared that 65 companies came to the state in the past two years, which included USG Boral, Aero Piston, Econopack and several others.

Majority of the companies were from the auto components sector, including glass and ceramics, bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals and others.

Lokesh also alleged several irregularities in the Group 1 examination conducted in December.

"The examinees were worried over these alleged errors and irregularities," he said.

--IANS

sth/sdr/