YSRCP's Pothula Suneetha elected MLC sans contest

Amaravati, Jan 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP candidate Pothula Suneetha was elected, without any contest, to the Legislative Council on Thursday to fill up a casual vacancy.

"The returning officer and Deputy Secretary to the state legislature has declared Pothula Suneetha, YSRCP as duly elected uncontested," said a statement from the chief electoral officer's office.