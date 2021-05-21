Zafaryab Jilani hospitalised after brain stroke

Jilani, 71, slipped and hit his head on the ground on Thursday evening in his office in Lucknow.

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) Zafaryab Jilani, secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), well known layer and former additional advocate general of Uttar Pradesh has been hospitalised after he suffered brain haemorrhage.

He fell unconscious and was rushed to city based Medanta hospital by his family. His condition is said to be critical.

His nephew Zia Jilani told reporters: "We admitted him to Medanta Hospital. Doctors have said he has suffered a brain haemorrhage and is in the ICU."

"His treatment has started and doctors are saying that his condition is stable for now. They have said that there may be a need for an operation, but for now, he is stable. He is not fully conscious but is slipping in and out of consciousness," Zia Jilani said.

The senior advocate is also convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) and has played a key role in the Ayodhya movement. He is an active voice on Muslim issues, involved member of the civil society, expert on Muslim Personal Law and the Indian Penal Code. He is also a senior member of AIMPLB's legal cell.

--IANS

amita/pgh