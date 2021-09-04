Zambian Parliament elects 1st-ever woman Speaker

On Friday, Cecilia Mbewe, clerk of the National Assembly, declared Mutti as the Speaker after the nomination went through unopposed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lusaka, Sep 4 (IANS) Lawmakers in Zambia elected Lusaka-based prominent lawyer Nelly Mutti as the country's first-ever woman Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mutti was duly elected during the first session of the 13th National Assembly following the general elections held on August 12.

According to the country's Constitution, a Speaker is nominated from outside the National Assembly by either the President or political parties with representation in Parliament but must be subjected through an election if there are more than one nominations.

Speaking after she was ushered into the chamber, Mutti said it was a tremendous challenge and an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility to guard the rights and privileges of lawmakers.

Mutti once served as president of the Law Association of Zambia which represents lawyers, chairperson of the country's anti-corruption commission, as well as a commissioner in a Constitutional Review Commission appointed by late President Levy Mwanawasa.

The Parliament has also elected Attracta Chisangano as First Deputy Speaker and Frank Moyo as Second Deputy Speaker.

--IANS

ksk/