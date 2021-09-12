Zambian Prez to attend UNGA

The Zambian leader will attend the session from September 20 to 25, Xinhua news agency quoted the office as saying in a statement on Saturday.

Lusaka, Sep 12 (IANS) Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will embark on his foreign first trip since winning last month's elections to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in new York, his office said.

The statement said that Hichilema will hold high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session with other world leaders to discuss matters of beneficial development interest to the country.

Details of the President's scheduled travel will be communicated through the Foreign Ministry, it added.

The 76th session, which will begin from Tuesday, will be attended by 83 heads of state.

Those who will participate in person include one Vice President, 43 heads of government, three Deputy Prime Ministers and 23 Foreign Minister.

The first day of the high-level General Debate of the UNGA 76 will be September 21.

It will conclude on September 27.

--IANS

ksk/