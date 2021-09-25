Zero Covid death in Delhi for 8th straight day, logs 27 cases

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The national capital Delhi reported 27 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cases in the city to 14,38,685 so far. However, no Covid fatality has been reported for the last 8 days. The death toll in the city continues to be at 25,085 as per the data shared by the Delhi Health Department.

With 0.04 per cent of infection rate in the capital city, the active case tally has come down to 379. A total of 39 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,13,221, the data showed. The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the Covid infection in September so far.

Meanwhile, a total of 68,498 new tests were conducted in a day that includes 46,555 RT-PCR tests and 21,943 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number to 2,73,46,473 so far according to the Delhi Health Department data.

There are 96 containment zones in the city at present. The death rate continues to be at 1.74 per cent in the national capital. A total of 126 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present in Delhi.

Out of 1,62,344 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 71,096 doses were administered for the first time and 91,248 for the second dose in Delhi.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,69,23,079, according to the bulletin shared by the Delhi Health Department.

Meanwhile, the sixth sero survey has started in the national capital where total 28,000 samples will be collected in a week. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said he believes that a lot of people in the city will have antibodies this time.

