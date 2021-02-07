Zero investment in Bengal in last 10 years: Suvendu

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that West Bengal has not advanced an inch in terms of industrial resurgence in the last 10 years.

"There has been zero investment in the state in the last 10 years of Trinamool Congress' regime. The youths of the state have faced unemployment. There is no job opportunities in Bengal," Adhikari said.