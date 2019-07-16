Zero percent Bills scrutinised by Parliamentary committees: Derek O'Brien

New Delhi [India], July 16(ANI) : Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for rushing their Bills through the Lok Sabha. He said that only zero per cent bills had been scrutinised by the Parliamentary committees so far.

"In 14th Lok Sabha (2004-9) 60 per cent of the Bills were scrutinised and studied by the Parliament committees. In 15th Lok Sabha (2009-14) 71 per cent of the Bills were scrutinised. In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-19), the figure was only 26 per cent. Bad start to current 17th Lok Sabha: ZERO per cent of Bills have been scrutinised. As a constructive opposition we will save democracy," said the TMC Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha.



The Lok Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 on Monday amid a division in the House after Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. (ANI)