Zero tolerance approach towards corruption, crime: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime.

He also directed police officials to take actions against officers not doing their job.

"The Chief Minister said that the government has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime and asked officials to encourage those who are doing good work, warn those who are not working properly and suspend the ones who have suspicious character," said an official statement.Adityanath also announced that cyber police stations will be established in every range in the state."The premises of these police stations and forensic labs will be the same. Apart from this, integrated traffic command centres should also be established in all the municipal corporations," it added.The chief minister gave these instructions in a meeting held with the Additional Director Generals here."People's attitude towards the police will change only when they will get justice at the police station. Once this happens, people will start considering the police as friendly and helpful. If people go ahead and cooperate with the police, the crime will automatically come down drastically," Adityanath said."Ensure that the only criteria of posting of SHOs are merit. Make surprise visits in one district in a month. Perform a thorough inspection of units attached to the department," he added.Adityanath said that the government has made a provision of Rs 6.5 thousand crores in the budget to improve the infrastructure of the department and asked the officials to spend the money in a time-bound manner and get quality compliance.Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi and ADGs of each zone were also present in the meeting.Adityanath also asked the police to take effective measures to check cow smuggling in the districts bordering Nepal and asked them to stay alert in view of the festive season."Start your preparation at police station level now, have meetings with different groups and strengthen the intelligence system. After the abrogation of Article 370, some people must be searching for an excuse to spread anarchy, keep an eye on them too," he added. (ANI)