Zia, Ershad, Khaleda destroyed many ISI documents: Hasina

She added that her government has already published seven of the 14 volumes of ISI documents which were mainly against Bangabandhu.

"It is proved that history can never be erased," Hasina said on Sunday while addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Jatiya Sangsad's Mujib Borsho programme, the Mujib Borsho website 2020-2021 and digital edition of his speech at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here on Sunday.

One can understand the real history of the country's independence from reading those volumes, the Prime Minister noted.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said that she has been preserving all the visitors' books with comments of the head of governments and states of different countries and also the commoners so that the people can know many things about the history from those.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Parliament has a role in the continuation of the country's democracy as the representatives of the people get the scope to say something here about the welfare of the people.

She added that her government was not creating any sort of problems in running Parliament, but they have had worse experiences while they were in opposition.

"The existing opposition parties have failed to achieve the confidence and trust of the people due to lack of leadership. But there is no doubt that powerful opposition is a must for democracy."

She thanked the Speaker for running Parliament in a neutral manner and thus attaining global recognition.

Hasina also thanked all concerned especially the Speaker for taking various programmes marking the Mujib Borsho for celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, especially the launch of the website which will feature various speeches, pictures and information about the life of Bangabandhu.

"I personally believe that the website will be important and timely for the researchers," she mentioned.

The premier said they have extended the Mujib Borsho till December 16 as they have a plan to observe the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation if the coronavirus situation improves in the days to come.

Bangabandhu had a dream to give the people a separate country and bring smiles, but he was not able to materialise his wish completely as he was murdered along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975, she said.

--IANS

sumi/ksk/