Zika virus detected in Kanpur, Centre sends high-level team

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry on Monday sent a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh where a Zika virus case was reported in Kanapur.

A 57-year-old man from Kanpur had tested positive for the virus on October 22.

The multi-disciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and a gynaecologist has been sent to take stock of the ground situation and follow containment measures.