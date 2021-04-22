Zimbabwean president takes 2nd Sinovac vaccine dose

She said this while presenting the post-cabinet media briefing, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Harare, April 23 (IANS) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa tooko his second dose of the Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine in the town of Kwekwe, Midlands Province, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

Mnangagwa received his first shot of Sinovac vaccine from China in the resort town of Victoria Falls nearly a month ago.

Mutsvangwa said citizens are free to receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine anywhere in the country without prejudice.

To date, Zimbabwe has administered 288,229 first doses of vaccine and 36,778 second doses to its citizens since the vaccination program began on February 18.

--IANS

int/