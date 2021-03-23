Zimbabwean prez to get his first shot of vaccine this week

Harare, March 24 (IANS) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will get his first shot of China's Sinovac vaccine on Wednesday in the resort town of Victoria Falls where he will also launch the country's second phase of the inoculation program, Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said this in a statement.

"The Second Phase of the Covid-19 vaccination program will be officially launched by His Excellency the President, Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa, this week, Wednesday, 24th of March, 2021, in the tourism city of Victoria Falls. On the day, His Excellency the President will receive his first jab of Sinovac," Chiwenga said, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Chiwenga said Mnangagwa will be accompanied by leaders of other political parties in Zimbabwe who will also receive their first jabs on the same occasion.

In Victoria Falls, the government will launch the second phase of the vaccination program for all residents in the city where Zimbabwe recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 20 last year.

"This vaccination exercise will pave way for the resumption of unlimited tourism activities in the city which is a world attraction," Chiwenga said.

Zimbabwe launched the first phase of its vaccination drive on February 18 with Chiwenga becoming the first citizen to receive China's Sinopharm vaccine. He received his second jab last Thursday.

This was after Zimbabwe received its first batch of Sinopharm vaccines that were donated by China. Last week, Zimbabwe also took delivery of another batch of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, and an additional batch of the Sinovac vaccine that it purchased.

Frontline workers, journalists, ports and immigration officials were targeted under phase one while the second phase will target teachers and workers in the tourism and tobacco industry, among others.

Zimbabwe is targeting to vaccinate 60 per cent of its population in order to achieve herd immunity.

