Zomato announces second multi-city food carnival

After its 2018-19 debut in Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, the platform has scaled up the food festival, and will also host it in Mumbai and Hyderabad this year for the first time, in addition to the three first-edition cities.

While the larger festival format will be seen in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, some cities will also see two-day mini-carnivals named 'Zomaland Picnic'. The smaller versions will be seen in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

"Combining the best of food and entertainment, curation of the most unique food zones by cuisines and introducing a carnival-themed play zone, larger than life installations with fun-filled activities, was a great hit and left folks raving. We received tonnes of requests from our users to bring the carnival to their cities and are glad to expand to seven more cities with this edition," Gaurav Gupta, the founder and COO of Zomato said in a statement.

The platform has also partnered with Toyota, Tik Tok and Singapore Tourism Board for this year's editions. The schedule for Zomaland is: Jaipur (November 2-3), Pune (November 15-17) , Chandigarh (November 31 and 1 December), New Delhi (December 13-15), Kolkata- (December 28-29), Chennai (January 18-19), Bengaluru (January 31-February 2), Hyderabad (February 14-16), Ahmedabad (March 7-8) and Mumbai (March 21- 22). --IANS<br>sj/sdr/lh