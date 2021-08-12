Zoom aims to make virtual classes distraction free with 'Focus Mode'

The company said that Focus Mode allows educators to see their students' videos and students to see their teachers without seeing other class participants.

San Francisco, Aug 12 (IANS) With the aim to make virtual learning distraction free, video conferencing platform Zoom has announced a new Focus mode that will help students stay attentive during the classes.

"With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won't be distracted by their peers' video feeds or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera," the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The platform has also released a new Zoom for Chrome progressive web application (PWA). The PWA improves the Zoom experience for Chromebook users, giving them access to even more Zoom features on Chrome OS devices.

To use it, users will need to find the PWA on the Google Play store and install it on Chrome OS.

The company also said that designating a space for schoolwork can help a child get into the right mindset when learning from home.

"Help your student set up a dedicated spot for studying and joining Zoom class sessions. It can be anywhere in your home, but ideally, it should be quiet and distraction-free," the company said.

"Also clear off a shelf or find a box or bin where your child can store school stuff out of sight until the next day, especially if their learning space is in a communal area like a kitchen or living room. This helps reduce clutter and allows your child to 'leave the classroom' at the end of the day, creating some separation between school and home," it added.

