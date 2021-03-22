Zoom unveils new SDK to help developers leverage video services

San Francisco, March 22 (IANS) Video conferencing platform Zoom on Monday released a new video Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable developers to leverage the platform's HD video, audio and interactive features to build video-based applications and desktop experiences with native user interfaces.

With the ability to build the reliability and scale-ready performance of Zoom's video-first unified communications platform into their products and applications, developers can leverage the Video SDK to create new and exciting experiences.

Using the Video SDK, developers can drive customer engagement and provide new opportunities for revenue without being tied to the Zoom Meetings user interface, Zoom said.

"Video-based customer experiences will play an increasingly large role in customer engagement as we move into the future," Natalie Mullin, Product Marketing Manager at Zoom, wrote in a blog post.

According to industry analyst Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research, "Video usage is at an all-time high. The next wave of video-based experiences will be driven by embedding video directly into business and consumer applications that seamlessly improve workflows and enhance social interaction."

"Zoom's Video SDKs are easy to work with, and enable nimble development of fully customizable video-based applications."

For example, developers can integrate Zoom's functionality into social media applications to create reliable and engaging communications experiences, such as on-the-go live streaming with interactive chat.

Using Zoom's HD video and audio and interactive features, developers can build desktop gaming apps that offer new opportunities for audience engagement.

--IANS

gb/bg