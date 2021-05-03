Zoos, wildlife sanctuaries to be shut in Bengal

As the department wants to ensure that there is minimum congregation at all the units under its aegis, it has also announced that all eco-tourism projects and lodges will be closed for visitors.

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) Considering the steep rise in Covid cases in the state, the West Bengal forest department has announced indefinite closure of all the 12 zoos across the state, including the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.

"All zoos and similar establishments under the control of the forest department shall remain closed. Visitors shall not be allowed in the conservation reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves under the control of the forest department," read a notification by the department.

The department will cancel bookings and take necessary measures to refund the money received against the bookings made already.

The department will also regulate the entry of visitors in its parks and gardens to avoid congregation or any sort of gathering. All Covid protocols like wearing masks, sanitisation and physical distancing shall be followed strictly in these places.

Apart from the Alipore Zoological Garden, the zoos in the closure list are Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Junglemahal Zoological Park, Sundarban Wild Animals Park, Bardhaman Zoological Park, Rasikbeel Mini Zoo, Surulia Mini Zoo, Garchumuk Deer Park, Adina Deer Park, South Khairbari Rehabilitation Centre and Harinalaya Deer Park.

