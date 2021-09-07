Zuma released from jail on medical grounds

"Medical parole placement for Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires," Xinhua news agency quoted DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo as saying.

Johannesburg, Sep 7 (IANS) Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been released from prison on medical parole, the country's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) saidy.

"Medical parole can only be revoked if an offender does not comply with the placement conditions," said Nxumalo, though he did not disclose the conditions which Zuma has to comply with.

Zuma's likelihood of reoffending is low, Nxumalo added.

The former President has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since July at Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.

He recently received surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

Nxumalo said inmates who are terminally ill and physically incapacitated, or suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activities or self-care, can also be considered for medical parole.

"We want to reiterate that placement on medical parole is an option available to all sentenced offenders provided they meet all the requirements. We appeal to all South Africans to afford Zuma dignity as he continues to receive medical treatment," Nxumalo said.

The former President was sentenced on June 29 for defying an instruction to give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power.

He has testified only once at the inquiry into what has become known as "state capture", meaning the siphoning off of state assets.

Businessmen have been accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process while he was in office.

Zuma has repeatedly said he is the victim of a political conspiracy.

