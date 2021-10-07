Zydus Cadila vaccine roll out programme underway: VK Paul

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The roll out program for the Zydus Cadila vaccine is underway. The training programs to administer the vaccine are being held at various levels across the country as it will use an applicator, said NITI Ayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul at a press conference here on Thursday on the Covid situation. He said that the Zydus Cadila vaccine will soon be a part of India's vaccination drive.

The Zydus Cadila vaccine was scheduled to be rolled out in the first week of October. On being asked about the delay in the vaccine roll out, Paul said that the Zydus Cadila vaccine is not administered using the conventional syringe or a needle but through an applicator, which will be used for the first time in the country. He added: "We are working on the trainers. The training programs are being conducted on the use of applicators. We are also sorting out the logistics issues of the vaccine and soon it will be a part of the Covid 19 vaccination drive."

Paul said that currently there is no new variant of concern as per the data available, which is updated daily. He said, "Though the number of cases are low, our preparation is high and robust. We have prepared for maximum 4.5 to 5 lakh cases per day, but it does not mean that the cases may rise to such a level now".

Talking about preparedness, Paul underlined that at least 1,200 PSA plants are functional now. After the current program of establishing PSA plants, which is underway, there will be 4,000 PSA plants across the nation. This is the security against any oxygen constraints in the future, he added.

Talking about precautions during the upcoming festivals, Luv Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, "We need to be watchful of the months of October, November and December. We need to be alert during the festive season and celebrate these festivals at home and avoid going outside". He said that there are 28 districts currently where the Covid positivity rate is between 5 to 10 per cent. Meanwhile, 34 districts are reporting a weekly positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

The challenge of COVID has not ended yet. To some extent, we say that we haven't controlled the second wave of COVID. We need to make continuous efforts, said Luv Agrawal.

--IANS

avr/bg