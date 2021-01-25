Zydus' drug shows promise in treating hypoxia in Covid patients

Patients infected with Covid-19 have been reported to display signs of hypoxia -- a condition when oxygen levels in the body are abnormally low -- leading to organ failure and death despite the use of antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs or ventilators.

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Ahmedabad-headquartered global pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received positive results from clinical trial of its drug "Desidustat" in treating hypoxia in hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Mexico.

The attack with the novel coronavirus pneumonia could cause less and less haemoglobin that can carry oxygen and carbon dioxide.

The lung cells have been reported to develop extremely intense poisoning and inflammation, shortness of breath sets in and this can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Patients with ARDS may require mechanical ventilator support to help circulate oxygen in the body.

"We are excited to report for the first time, this encouraging data of our novel HIF-PH inhibitor, Desidustat, showing the potential to help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in Covid-19 patients," Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group, said in a statement.

"ARDS is associated with high mortality rate and Zydus remains committed to further develop this novel therapy for patients suffering from ARDS."

The Phase 2(b) results of this study revealed that Desidustat treatment led to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues.

None of the hospitalised patients required mechanical ventilator in the Desidustat arm, while 25 per cent of Covid-19 patients on the standard of care arm required mechanical ventilation, the company said.

