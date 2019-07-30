After Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali all set to marry Indian girl

According to a Geo News report, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will marry an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo. The report stated the nikkah ceremony will be held on August 20 in Dubai.

The report further said Shamia, who works for a private airline, hails from Haryana. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai, with some of the family members in New Delhi, said the report.

Quoting family sources, Geo News further said that Hasan first met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai.

Hasan, who has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs, played an instrumental role in Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph. However, his form and stock has plummeted in the past few years. The 25-year-old struggled at the World Cup in England and Wales and was dropped from the playing XI midway in the tournament. Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010. The couple also have a son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik who was born on October 30, 2018.