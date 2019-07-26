Arsenal's Ozil, Kolasinac attacked in London

In the video, both carjackers are wearing masks and brandishing knives. Eyewitness accounts on BBC stated that their mopeds had no number plates and they had roof tiles in their hands.

According to reports, Ozil got out of the car and took cover in a nearby Turkish restaurant. Arsenal later said in a statement that both players have been contacted and that they are fine. Kolasinac then tweeted a picture of the pair laughing with the caption "Think we're fine."

This is not the first time footballers have been targeted in London. In 2016, Andy Carroll, then playing for West Ham United, was threatened at gunpoint while he was on his way home after training.