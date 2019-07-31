Brazil police probe model in rape charges against Neymar

Any person not telling the truth can be punished and "there is, indeed, an investigation against her", Albano de Paula Santos, director of the Judicial Police Department, told the media on Tuesday, reports Efe news.

The Sao Paulo state civil police on June 12 also filed a complaint for slander against the model, Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza.

The complaint was filed at the sixth police station in Santo Amaro, in the south of Sao Paulo, after commissioner Jose Fernando Bessa considered accusations made by the young woman during an interview with television station SBT.

In the interview on the program 'Conexao Reporter,' the model accused the civil police of corruption. On Monday, the Sao Paulo Civil Police did not file criminal charges against Neymar after concluding a preliminary investigation into the model's accusation of rape by the soccer player during an alleged sexual assault on May 15 in a hotel in Paris. However, the case has not yet been dismissed, since the Public Prosecutor's Office has 15 days to make a decision. It can request that the case be dismissed or that new investigations be carried out to gather possible new evidence or even that criminal charges be filed so that a magistrate can decide whether or not to initiate a trial. In her complaint, the 26-year-old model stated that she went to Paris to have sex with the striker, but said she changed her mind at the last minute because Neymar didn't have a condom, and that she was then raped by the PSG player. The complainant gave the police a one-minute video of herself beating Neymar while accusing him of assaulting her and leaving her alone at the hotel the night before. The model said that another six minutes of the same video would contain elements that would prove that the Brazilian star sexually assaulted her, but later claimed that her mobile phone was stolen. The PSG soccer player said that the sexual relationship between them was consensual and on June 13, after he gave evidence to the authorities, he said he was confident of being declared innocent.