CA announce national performance squad for India tour

The squad, which will have a pre-tour camp at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane next week, will play three one-day games and three T20 matches against MRF Academy teams between August 10-28.

Former Test opener Chris Rogers will be the head coach for the tour while former first-class cricketer Craig Howard will help Rogers as assistant coach.

CA Pathways Manager Graham Manou, who will be the tour manager, said the tour would provide further opportunities for the players to improve their skills in what is traditionally a testing environment for touring teams.

Squad: Tom Andrews, Oliver Davies, Dan Fallins, Jake Fraser-McGurk , Cameron Green, Ryan Hadley, Aaron Hardie, Lachlan Hearne, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Jonathon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe and Lloyd Pope.