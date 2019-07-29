CoA divided over BCCI appraisals as Johri pushes CFO's case

<br>In fact, it is believed that CEO Rahul Johri's effort to promote CFO Santosh Rangnekar over IPL COO Hemang Amin didn't go down well with all present.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that while Johri and Lt. Gen Ravindra Thodge supported the move to hand Rangnekar a handsome increment, Diana Edulji put her foot down and wanted a fair deal for Amin as well, and that led to a heated argument.

"Thodge backed Johri's proposal that the CFO deserves a handsome appraisal for his effort and while nobody had a problem with that, there seemed to be an effort to pull down the IPL COO and that is when Diana decided to step in and argue Amin's case," the sources said.

A BCCI functionary said that while it was said at the meeting that the IPL COO can't be kept on the same pedestal as the CFO because the cash-rich league doesn't happen all through the year, the effort put in by Amin and his team isn't restricted just to the two months of the IPL. "It is unfair to judge Amin's work as per the two months of the tournament. Along with his team, he is working throughout the year to get things in order and ensure that the IPL is one of the most successful domestic tournaments in world cricket. To just assess him on the basis of two months is unfair," the functionary said. "Not to forget the hours he put in to ensure that the 2019 edition of the league happened in India despite this being an election year. The kind of co-ordination and planning Amin did deserves special praise. On the other hand, the CFO has a whole team that looks into specifics."