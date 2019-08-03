Courtois, Jovic return to Real Madrid's group training

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois seemed to have a speedy recovery from a grade two sprain to his left ankle he sustained on July 29, as he re-joined the practice with his teammates five days after the club announced his injury.

The absence of the 27-year-old Courtois at the Audi Cup gave Keylor Navas recognition with the two good performances he put on, reports Efe news.

The Belgian showed head coach Zinedine Zidane that the injury is a thing of the past and he is ready to take part in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, Serbia forward Jovic sustained an ankle injury during the International Champions Cup 7-3 loss to Atletico Madrid on July 27.

Jovic, 21, was able to play with his teammates to adapt with the new team. Welshman Gareth Bale and Colombian James Rodriguez took part in the training as well as Brazilians Eder Militao and Casemiro, who are gaining pace after participating in the Copa America and may play their first preseason minutes in the club's next friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on August 7. Injured midfielders Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz of Spain and France defender Ferland Mendy did not take part in the session to continue with their recovery process. Real Madrid Castilla player Jaime Seoane, the Japanese player Kubo and the under-19s defender Miguel Gutierrez were called up by Zidane to reinforce the first team.