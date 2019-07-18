Extra financial help for Indian football: Rijiju

"We'll always be there. I'm very enthusiastic about supporting any kind of sport in India, and football is very special to me," Rijiju said.<br> <br>He also praised the Indian women's team for their recent rise in the FIFA rankings which were released on July 12.<br> <br>"I must compliment the women's team for rising to 57 in the FIFA Rankings recently. That's a huge jump. I'm very confident that the standard of the women's team will rise further," he said.<br> <br>"Football is the biggest game in terms of popularity, reach, size. We also have to put a lot of effort to improve our football. Be it a village or a city, football is a game which can be played anywhere. I'm very hopeful that the standard of Indian Football will rise in the years to come."

