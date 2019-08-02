Hasan Ali to tie knot with an Indian national on Aug 20

As per reports, Shamia is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines, while her family members are settled in New Delhi.

"Our families wanted to keep this a low key affair but since the matter has come out in the media I have decided to make an official announcement to ensure they are no speculations surrounding my marriage," Hasan told a news conference in his hometown, Gujranwala (Pakistan).

"I will be wearing a black and red sherwani suit while she will be dressed in Indian style," Hasan added.

Hasan said he had met with Shamia one year ago in Dubai and their friendship had grown since that meeting.