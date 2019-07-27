High-level committee to strategise for 2020, 2024 Olympics

The committee, under the chairmanship of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju -- which was constituted on Friday -- will ensure that the performance of the Indian athletes is optimised in the Olympics and other multidisciplinary events.

The committee comprises of eminent sportspersons like Olympic medallists Leander Paes and Gagan Narang. Other members in the committee are Shyam Julaniya Radhey, Secretary of Department of Sports; Rajeev Mehta, IOA President; Narinder Batra, IOA Secretary General; Adille Sumariwalla, President of Indian Athletics Federation and Ajay Singh, Boxing Federation of India chief.

For Tokyo Games, the aim of the committee would be to provide all possible support to potential and qualified athletes, facilitating smooth logistical arrangements for participation of the Indian athletes, ensuring seamless acclimatisation and hospitable environment for the contingent. For Paris Games, the committee would chart out a road-map for the preparation and then will continuously review and suggest course correction whenever required. It will also prepare a strategy for bidding of multidisciplinary sporting events in future.