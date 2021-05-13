'I was scared', Saha recalls his battle with Covid-19

India's wicket-keeper batsman, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team, was diagnosed with the infection on the same day the 14th season of the league was suspended. SRH was slated to square off against Mumbai Indians that evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With many more cases coming to the fore, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council postponed the season, with 31 out of the 60 matches still to be played.

In an interview to Anandabazar Patrika, Saha admitted he was scared at that time, adding that he is almost healthy now and recovering quickly.

"I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," Saha said.

"I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold & mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk.

"Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive.

"There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don't understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don't start practicing, it is not possible to understand. I want to tell the supporters, don't worry. I'm almost healthy," Saha further added, urging everyone to be positive during these tough times.