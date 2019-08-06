ICC Test Rankings: Smith climbs a spot after twin tons

Smith, who was banned for a year following the infamous Sandpaper Gate fiasco against South Africa in Cape Town, smashed 144 and 142 in the two innings of the first Test at Edgbaston to move a place ahead to be at the third spot with 903 points and is followed by India's Cheteshwar Pujara.

The chart is led by India skipper Virat Kohli, who remains at the top spot with 922 points in his kitty.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson maintains his second spot while his comptraiot Henry Nicholls sits at the fifth spot followed by England's Joe Root and Australia opener David Warner.