Idrissa Gueye signs four-year contract with PSG

Paris [France], July 30 (ANI): Idrissa Gueye has signed a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday which will keep the midfielder with the club until 30 June 2023.

Gueye has made a move from Everton, a club he joined back in 2016. The 29-year-old made 108 appearances for Everton.

The Senegalese player said he is 'immensely proud' over signing the contract at PSG.



"I'm immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe," the club's official website quoted Gueye as saying.

Gueye also stated that he will do everything to justify the faith shown in him by the directors and coach.

"I'd like to thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me and to integrate into this talented squad. And of course I can't wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!," he said. (ANI)

