India 'A' wrap up 4-1 against West Indies 'A'

India chased down the target of 237 with 17 overs to spare at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Electing to bat, West Indies 'A' got off to an excellent start as Sunil Ambris' 52-ball 61 took the team to 77-0 before India A's bowlers combined to effect a collapse to 103 for 6.

After him, only Sherfane Rutherford could stay long at the crease and he scored 65 off 70 to haul West Indies A to 236 in 47.4 overs.

Seamers Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar, and legspinner Rahul Chahar -- all of whom had earned call-ups to India's limited overs squads -- picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Gill (69 off 40 balls) shared a first-wicket stand of 110 with Gaikwad before being dismissed by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. Gaikwad then batted all the way and fell one run short of a hundred, having hit 11 fours and three sixes in his 89-ball innings. Iyer, who put up 112 for the second wicket with Gaikwad, remained unbeaten at the finish on 61 off 64 balls at the visitors crossed the line in 33 overs.