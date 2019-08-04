India elect to bat first in second T20 (Toss)

Captain Virat Kohli said at the toss that India were fielding the same side which won the first T20 on Saturday by four wickets.

"Looks an okay wicket today. The moisture from yesterday morning is gone. Think the pitch will get slower and slower. First six overs the ball is going to come on nicely. Important to assess the pitch once the ball gets older. Have to think on the feet on such a pitch," Kohli said.

West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite said that Sunil Narine will open the batting with John Campbell out of the team.

"Looks a better wicket. Still think there will be moisture. Shouldn't change much over 20 overs. Backing the boys to come out on top. Message has been to keep that positive intent, just make smarter decisions," he said. Teams<br>India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed West Indies: Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas