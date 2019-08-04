India set up 168 for West Indies to chase in 2nd T20I

Openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan set the foundation for India's total and West Indies did well to reign them in after breaking the opening partnership. Dhawan and Rohit put up 67 on the board before the former fell to Keemo Paul in the eighth over.

He was replaced by captain Virat Kohli and he put up 48 for the third wicket with Rohit doing the bulk of the scoring. The stand was broken when he hit Oshane Thomas to cover where Shimron Hetmyer made no mistake with the catch.

India then lost Rishabh Pant and Kohli in consecutive overs and Manish Pandey in the 19th. Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja then managed to get 18 runs off the last over to push India's total to 167. A win here for India will help them seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores: India 167/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 67, Sheldon Cottrell 2/25) vs West Indies