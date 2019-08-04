Irfan Pathan, other J&K players asked to leave valley with eye on security

Speaking to IANS, a senior official of the JKCA confirmed the same and said it was due to security reasons. Preparations for the season would commence once the security concern was taken care of.

"We were having pre-season training under the watchful eyes of Irfan and other support staff and would also have practice games from July 31 till mid-August. These matches would help in the selection of the teams for the domestic season. But it was decided on Saturday that everyone should leave the place and return only after the security threat is gone," the official said.

The army had earlier in the week issued a security advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley.