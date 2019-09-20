Jofra Archer awarded Test, white ball contract by ECB

London: England pacer Jofra Archer was on Friday awarded a Test and white-ball contract by the England Cricket Board (ECB) after his sensational debut international season.

Archer played an instrumental role in England's win in the 50-over World Cup for the first time by taking 20 wickets, the most by an Englishman at a single World Cup.

The 24-year old also played a major role in the recently concluded Ashes series against Australia by picking up 22 wickets in the four matches he played and helped England draw the five-match rubber 2-2.

Archer's Ashes highlights included six-wicket hauls in both of England's victories, at Headlingley and The Oval, and a thrilling spell at Lord's when bowling to Steve Smith during the second Test, a statement by Sussex Cricket said. "Test specialists and those playing in all forms of the game will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB. From 1 February 2020, the start of the ECB 2020 Financial Year, those on White Ball contracts will move from receiving a supplement on top of their County salary, to having their salaries paid in full by the ECB as per Test contracted players. "Under the structure, players in both formats receive a 'ranking' based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding and fitness. Those rankings then correlate with the level of remuneration," the statement further read. The contracts, which cover a 12-month period commencing October 1, have been awarded to the following players: Tests: James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire). ODI/T20: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham). Incremental: Tom Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset)