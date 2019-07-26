Kapil's team to pick next coach, no review meeting of WC show

<br>Speaking after the meeting, CoA chief Vinod Rai said: "The trio have been appointed as the CAC. It is a legal appointment but about conflict of interest, we will have to find out. The announcement for the coach will be made once the interviews are done.

"The interviews are likely to take place on August 13 and/or 14. Virat Kohli will not have any input on the selection of next coach. Selectors will decide on the next support staff."

Rai also added that there will be no review meeting as the team leaves for West Indies to 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and two Test matches, but manager Sunil Subramaniam's report will be discussed.

"There will be no review meeting of the World Cup as the team leaves in a few days from now and there is hardly any time. The manager's report will be discussed," he said. The deadline for filling the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30. The CoA is also set to meet the Amicus Curiae to discuss the matter of whether the likes of Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman can continue in their positions as commentators while holding other positions. "We will speak to the Amicus and the matter will be brought up with the Supreme Court to decide on the issue," a CoA member said.