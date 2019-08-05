Kerala Blasters cross 1 million mark on Instagram

Formed on May 24, 2014, Kerala Blasters have grown to become one of the largest fan followed football club in the country and the fifth largest fan followed club in Asia with a total following of 3.9 million fans on social media combining Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The club makes an estimated contribution of 45 per cent to the total ISL viewership and their matches are among the top-10 most watched programmes in Kerala.

Kerala Blasters are also among the top 10 non-European clubs with the highest average stadium attendees, with an average attendance of 40,000 fans during the five years of ISL.