Kohli backs Shastri to remain as India head coach

"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far," Kohli said before the team departed for the West Indies tour.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) last Friday announced that the trio of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy have been handed the responsibility of picking the head coach of the men's team.

They form the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) subject to no conflict of interest. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials believe that it is important that Shastri continues as the head coach as that will help Virat Kohli evolve further as captain. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official had said it was important to continue with Shastri and Kohli as the two heads in the process of transition as the team looks to back youngsters with an eye on the 2020 World T20 as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup. "Nothing permanent with a long-term effect should happen at this stage of transition. Shastri and Kohli complement each other well and it would be unfair to change half of a team that has been successful," the official said. The deadline for filling the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.